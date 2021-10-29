Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Issues Earnings Results

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opera had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 109.82%. Opera updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:OPRA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.33. 164,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,843. The firm has a market cap of $959.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. Opera has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Get Opera alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opera stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Opera were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.