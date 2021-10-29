Opium (OPIUM) Market Cap Hits $11.76 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00004580 BTC on major exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00069986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00095905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,043.28 or 1.00584281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.49 or 0.07010846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00021375 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

