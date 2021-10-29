OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 5,262,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.
In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
