OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 5,262,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OPKO Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of OPKO Health worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

