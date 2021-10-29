Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,119,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,847,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

