Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Update

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Opsens from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Opsens alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPSSF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. 41,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. Opsens has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.76.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.