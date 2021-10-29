Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. FMR LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,454 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5,406.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,802 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

