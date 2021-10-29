Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Announces Earnings Results

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of ORC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.96. 4,321,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,304. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $684.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.73%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orchid Island Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 424.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Orchid Island Capital worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORC. Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.