Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Announces Earnings Results

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.
Shares of ORC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.96. 4,321,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,304. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $684.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.73%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORC. Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
Featured Story: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.