Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.23

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.23 and traded as high as C$8.50. Orocobre shares last traded at C$8.39, with a volume of 45,222 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.95.

Orocobre Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.