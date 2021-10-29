Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 775,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,965 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.89% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 28.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

