Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.52% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $167,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,866,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,349,000 after purchasing an additional 144,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after acquiring an additional 494,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 484.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 44,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,338,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after acquiring an additional 67,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 57,249 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $563,655.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,540.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,759,185 shares of company stock valued at $434,839,866.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 67.38. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

OCDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

