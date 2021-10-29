Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend by 41.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 723,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,131. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.