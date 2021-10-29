Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Acquires 58,550 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,550 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 3.9% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Cigna worth $84,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cigna by 403.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,326,000 after buying an additional 78,831 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after buying an additional 113,435 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 148,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $160.37 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

