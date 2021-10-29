Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,925. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 28.3% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $360,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.