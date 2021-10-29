Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 87 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 27.32% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

