Pacoca (PACOCA) Price Down 24.4% This Week

Pacoca (CURRENCY:PACOCA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. Pacoca has a market capitalization of $17.11 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pacoca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pacoca has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00069283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00072010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,624.49 or 0.99683615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,405.33 or 0.07012268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022065 BTC.

Pacoca Coin Profile

Pacoca’s total supply is 75,525,196 coins and its circulating supply is 69,483,491 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io

Pacoca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pacoca directly using US dollars.

