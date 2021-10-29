PAID Network (PAID) One Day Volume Hits $372,415.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $41.93 million and $372,415.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00072917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00096128 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,500.34 or 1.00520338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.14 or 0.07004440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021613 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

