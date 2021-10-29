Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Reaches $3.42 on Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00005603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $1.54 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00243817 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00099007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

