Panos Kakoullis Acquires 8,462 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £11,339.08 ($14,814.58).

Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Panos Kakoullis acquired 9,765 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £11,327.40 ($14,799.32).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 132.02 ($1.72) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.86 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.45 ($1.94). The company has a market capitalization of £11.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.76.

A number of research firms have commented on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

