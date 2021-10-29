Paparazzi (PAZZI) Achieves Market Cap of $13,244.31

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00242909 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00098657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.