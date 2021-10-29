Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Cap Reaches $64.87 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.88 or 0.00033720 BTC on major exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $64.87 million and $11.75 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00071759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00095768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.98 or 1.00560055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.48 or 0.06997150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,434 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

