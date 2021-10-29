ParkinGo (GOT) Price Tops $0.0742 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $1,139.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,328.73 or 1.00105460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00042880 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.68 or 0.00635501 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

