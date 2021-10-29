PARTS iD (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Trading Up 4.1%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 38,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 70,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

PARTS iD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ID)

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

