Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -4.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn ($1.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -7.5%.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.56. 4,141,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,534. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

