Paya (PAYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Paya to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Paya has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. On average, analysts expect Paya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paya stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of -0.07. Paya has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paya stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Paya worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

