Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Hits New 1-Year High at $548.00

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $548.00 and last traded at $547.69, with a volume of 5367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $537.32.
Several equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $488.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.95.
In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 5,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
