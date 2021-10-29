Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Hits New 1-Year High at $548.00

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $548.00 and last traded at $547.69, with a volume of 5367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $537.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $488.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 5,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

