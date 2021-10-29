PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PBF Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by 23.7% over the last three years. PBF Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PBF Logistics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 138,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,407. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PBF Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of PBF Logistics worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

