PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Announces Earnings Results

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%.

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 138,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,407. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PBF Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of PBF Logistics worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.