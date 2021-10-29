PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Update

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,400 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the September 30th total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 237.1% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 236,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 7,850.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 197,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,299. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

