PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PCSB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PCSB stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. 12,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PCSB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $298.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.64.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 20.79%.

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mccrosson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth $300,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

