PDT Partners LLC Acquires 54,403 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,403 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nordstrom worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after acquiring an additional 258,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $88,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,851.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The company’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.