PDT Partners LLC Acquires 66,853 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 146.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,853 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Nutanix worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, October 4th. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

