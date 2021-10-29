PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $46.27 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

