PDT Partners LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.