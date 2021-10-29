PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Illumina by 41,892.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after buying an additional 139,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Illumina by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 481,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $185,100,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $413.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $448.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.92.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,120 shares of company stock worth $4,740,638 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

