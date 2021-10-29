PDT Partners LLC Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $170.67 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.34.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,380,632 shares of company stock valued at $210,757,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

