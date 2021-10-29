PDT Partners LLC Purchases 15,753 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Medallia worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 11.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 389,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter worth $1,733,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,072,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $280,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,314 shares of company stock valued at $19,144,922 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.99 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Craig Hallum cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.