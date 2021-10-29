PDT Partners LLC Purchases 3,396 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY stock opened at $286.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.43. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $288.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,592.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

