PDT Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:WMS opened at $111.25 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $124.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average of $113.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

