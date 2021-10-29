PDT Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after buying an additional 55,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,496 shares of company stock worth $17,765,969. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $277.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.89. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PEN. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.