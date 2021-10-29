Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Pegasystems worth $65,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $263,000. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $2,905,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 88.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 53.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 82.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $118.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.44 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.47.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

