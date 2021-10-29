Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Penske Automotive Group worth $27,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

