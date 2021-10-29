Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.58% of Peoples Financial Services worth $17,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 84.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $158,562 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFIS opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $331.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.16.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.