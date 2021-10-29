Pepemon Pepeballs One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,070.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for approximately $120.15 or 0.00192364 BTC on major exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $18,070.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00049878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00230674 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00098570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

