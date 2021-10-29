PEPS Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $871.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $874,329.23 and $871.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001253 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00227684 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,195,707 coins and its circulating supply is 61,525,833 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.