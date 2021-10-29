Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report sales of $190.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.80 million. Perficient reported sales of $157.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $738.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $731.01 million to $743.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $837.29 million, with estimates ranging from $820.84 million to $854.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of PRFT opened at $124.79 on Friday. Perficient has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.23.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Perficient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.