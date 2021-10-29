Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Shares Down 0.5%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILPMY)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

