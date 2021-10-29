PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Down 54.9% in October

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.63. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 49.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

