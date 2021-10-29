Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. Has $1.73 Billion Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,695,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108,698 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up about 16.1% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned 3.85% of Agilent Technologies worth $1,728,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,612,000.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.76. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.65 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

