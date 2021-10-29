Petrofac (LON:PFC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $121.50

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.50 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 136.40 ($1.78). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 4,101,831 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £453.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.50.

In other Petrofac news, insider Francesca Di Carlo purchased 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.