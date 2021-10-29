PHI Token (PHI) Price Hits $0.19

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One PHI Token coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PHI Token has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $17.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00050807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00231277 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00099384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token (CRYPTO:PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.